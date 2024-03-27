New Eco Station hours launching for spring waste collection

The City of Edmonton is opening Eco Stations an hour earlier this summer.

Starting Tuesday, city Eco Stations will be open every day between 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. until November.

The change is part of the seasonal waste collection change, which begins the week of April 2.

Green food scraps carts will be collected every week instead of every two weeks, while black garbage carts will remain on a two-week schedule.

Recycling will continue to be picked up weekly.

The spring schedule includes two yard waste collection days for each residence. You can find your collection dates by visiting the City of Edmonton website.

Yard waste must be placed in clear plastic bags or double-ply paper bags, and bags must be light enough to be lifted with one arm.

The city will not be mailing out paper copies of the collection calendar. If you would like a printed copy, you can call 311 to have one mailed out for free.