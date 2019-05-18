The province’s new education minister met with the Alberta Teachers’ Association for the first time on Saturday to discuss what change may come with the United Conservative government.

“Education is a challenging and diverse portfolio. Like you, I am up for that challenge,” Minister Adriana LaGrange told the crowd at the association’s annual convention, promising new schools and an audit of Alberta classroom sizes.

But LaGrange’s first meeting with the union wasn’t without protest; teachers who believe the UCP’s Education Act will negatively affect gay-straight alliances waved pride flags as the new minister took the stage.

Earlier in May, hundreds of students across Alberta staged a walk-out in protest of the UCP’s stance on gay-straight alliances.

On Saturday, LaGrange promised: “We are looking at protecting every student.”

LaGrange told the association she has already met with all departments of Alberta Education to discuss the implementation of the Education Act, and to discuss pausing the NDP’s curriculum review as Premier Jason Kenney formerly promised.

But there were other concerns in the crowd—including a potential funding freeze.

“We're hearing rumors of cuts,” Greg Jeffery, president of the ATA, said. “Boards are making announcements of million dollar reductions in their budgets.”

The NDP education critic echoed the concern.

“They prioritized making a massive corporate tax cut,” Sarah Hoffman said. “They have to find that money somewhere, and of course, the usual targets are health care and education.”

LaGrange did not reveal any budget plans, only saying, “We need to find greater efficiencies in the system to ensure we are using our educational dollar effectively and prudently.”

“We are currently reviewing all of the education funding and at this point in time, I am not at liberty to say any more than that.”

With files from Timm Bruch