A historic home in Edmonton is now available for events. The home, which is located in Buena Vista Park, adjacent to Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park and the Edmonton Valley Zoo, has been under renovation at a cost of $5.7 million, and is now ready for weddings, family events and corporate retreats.

Built in 1949, the two-storey Yorarth House was occupied by the Yorath family until 1992 when it was sold to the city.

The city has renovated the house into a public space for destination and special occasions, doing upgrades on the foundation, water gas power and sewage systems, and upgrading and replacing the kitchen.

"We are pleased to have provided funding from the Municipal Sustainability Initiative to support the redevelopment of Yorath House," said Kaycee Madu, Minister of Municipal Affairs in a written release. "In addition to preserving a historical landmark where families and neighbours can come together for special occasions, the facility will be able to foster local economic benefits as an event space for the business community."

The wheelchair accessible building features a 60-person multi-purpose room, and a 30-person boardroom.

The multi-purpose room rents for $560 a day in 2019 or $80 an hour.

The upper level and terrace holds 50 people, and can be booked for $560 a day in 2019 or $80 an hour.

The full facility can hold 110 people on the main floor and upper level spaces, and rents for $700 a day in 2019, or $2,000 for a full weekend.