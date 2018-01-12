

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





A new pilot project allows cat owners to have their pets chipped - for free.

85 percent of dogs admitted to Animal Care and Control Centre (ACCC) are returned to their owner while only 16 percent of cats make it home. The ACCC says this is due to a lack of ID on cats admitted into the centre.

To help combat the low percentage of cats being returned home, the ACCC is launching a six-month, cat microchipping pilot program.

“We get over 4000 cats here a year with only 16 percent going home,” Said Tanya Laughren of the ACCC. “There is really limited space and adopters out in our community so an ID will get them home. It's really important to be a responsible pet owner and link yourself to them; they're your babies, they're your family members. Let's get them home quickly."

Beginning January 2018, all cat licenses will include a microchip; if your cat has already been licensed you can bring them into the ACCC during a microchip clinic to receive theirs. All licensed cats are eligible.

If they don't have a license yet, you can purchase one at the ACCC when they receive their chip.

These clinics will be held once a month, for six months, on the last Thursday of the month.

Clinics are available from 10am-3pm on any of these days:

January 25

February 22

March 29

April 26

May 31

June 28

Animal care says they would consider extending the program if they get positive feedback.