Distracted driving was discussed at the 11th Annual International Conference on Urban Traffic Safety on Friday.

A group from Australia shared a device that they hope will reduce injuries and deaths by improving enforcement.

Acusensus is a device that takes high resolution pictures of every vehicle that passes by. It is placed at a high angle and can capture drivers using or holding their phone. Pictures that do not show an infraction are deleted.

"By detecting and obtaining prosecutable evidence of illegal phone use behind the wheel, authorities can use that to enforce the behaviour, and then discourage it," explained Acusensus founder Alexander Jannink.

The technology has been in place in New South Wales Australia for a year, and Jannink would like to see its use expanded to further improve traffic safety around the world.

There are no official plans to bring this technology to Edmonton at this time.