Residents in the Municipal District of Lesser Slave River are being evacuated.

Evacuees are being asked to go to Slave Lake and check in at the Legacy Centre.

The fire is 2 km south of the hamlets of Canyon Creek and Widewater. It is moving in a north and is currently 3 hectares in size.

Officials tell CTV News Edmonton airtankers have laid retardant lines around the wildfire and water skimming airtankers are knocking down areas of open flame.