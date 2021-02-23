EDMONTON -- Alberta's energy minister says public consultations on coal mining will begin on March 29.

Sonya Savage says her staff are still working out the details.

The United Conservative government revoked a policy last May that had protected Alberta's Rocky Mountains from open-pit coal-mining since 1976.

Widespread public outrage forced Savage to reinstated the protection earlier this month with a promise Albertans would be consulted on a new coal policy.

The government has said it won't lease any more of the land in question for coal exploration until it gets input from the public.

Leases for thousands of hectares have already been sold and the government says it will honour them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2021.