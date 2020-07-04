EDMONTON -- Police are looking for information after receiving a call about shots fired at the River Cree Casino on Friday night.

It happened around 10:10 p.m.

Several RCMP members and dogs responded to the scene, and searched the area.

Police taped off the parking lot and interviewed witnesses in the area, but did not find anyone with injuries.

An RCMP spokesperson said they did find evidence of a firearm being discharged.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.