Advertisement
No injuries after rollover west of Edmonton
Published Saturday, August 1, 2020 4:34PM MDT
A vehicle rolled west of Edmonton on Saturday morning.
EDMONTON -- No one was injured after a rollover west of Edmonton on Saturday morning.
Police were called to the scene around 10 a.m.
Investigators said a vehicle headed eastbound on Highway 16 swerved to avoid a vehicle heading north on Highway 20 and rolled.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Traffic in the area was tied up for several hours.