Just days after a local Palestinian group spoke out about being rejected from participating in Edmonton Heritage Festival for the third time, one man took it upon himself to celebrate his culture this long weekend.

Moustafa Zarandah said he wanted to dance and have fun with his friends, and then word spread, and before he knew it, he was organizing an event.

“I just want to celebrate my culture. I just want to have fun…everybody wants to have fun in Edmonton, and I want to have fun, too. I don’t want to feel left out,” Zarandah said.

He said he isn’t a part of any local Palestinian organization, and wasn’t involved in the application to Heritage Fest.

The Canada Palestine Cultural Association applied to have a tent at the festival three times, but was rejected each time, prompting it to consider filing a human rights complaint.

The Edmonton Heritage Festival Association said there wasn’t enough space to add new tents, adding it received 35 applications for five available spots.

“I don’t want the politics with it – I’m not here for that. There’s an organization to deal with that stuff. I wish them the best; I wish the Heritage Fest the best,” Zarandah said.

“Palestine: A Celebration of Culture and Tradition” takes place Saturday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at Sir Wilfred Laurier Park.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a donation for the Food Bank and leftovers will be handed out to the homeless after the event is over.