No sour grapes at Little Italy's Festa dell'Uva

Visitors to Giovanni Caboto Park kicked off their shoes Sunday for a sweet and squishy competition.

The Festa dell'Uva, or grape festival, celebrated Italian culture in downtown Edmonton with food, wine and a grape crushing competition.

Dino Esposito, an organizer with the Viva Italia District Association, said the grape festival is an Italian tradition held in September to celebrate the harvest.

Among the musical acts on offer, was Juno award winner, Alfie Zappacosta, and Edmonton based Italian opera tenor, Andrea Pinna. Guests also had the option to play bocce ball or soccer, take a stilt-walking workshop or visit the wine gardens.

And at 3:30 p.m., people gathered to watch teams of squishers try and stomp the most juice out of their grapes.

"During the old days where people didn't have much in the way of equipment, they did actually do it that way," said Esposito. "They would stomp the grapes – wash their feet well of course – and collect the juice and make wine."

The day was about sharing Italian culture with the community, he added.

"We are a melting pot," Esposito said. "We want culture to continue, we want heritage to continue, so it's just a nice way to share what our cultures have to offer."

Carmen Capra heard about the festival through her 6-year-old daughter's Italian school. She said festivals like Sunday's are a great way to teach her daughter about different cultures.

"To me it's important for her to learn other cultures," she said. "It brings an understanding and more empathy to our community and to our city."

"It's always fun and it brings the family together as well."