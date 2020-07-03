EDMONTON -- The Alberta government is launching a third-party investigation after a noose was found taped to the door of an operating room at the Grande Prairie Hospital in 2016.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said he was made aware of the "racist act" last August and that Alberta Health Services told him it was being addressed appropriately.

However, the minister went on to say in a statement, "Recently, individuals with first-hand knowledge of the incident have raised this matter again, questioning how AHS handled this matter in 2016. I share their concerns and I am not satisfied that this matter was handled appropriately.

"Racism and bigotry have no place in our health-care system. That's why I am announcing an independent third-party investigation of how this matter was handled by Alberta Health Services."

The health minister also required AHS to revise its bylaws after this investigation was limited by rules that govern how the health organization responds to complaints and disciplines its staff.