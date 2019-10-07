EDMONTON -- Police in Grande Prairie say a woman bought firearms lawfully and sold them in the criminal market.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) began to investigate in July after the RCMP's National Weapons Enforcement Support Team (NWEST) alerted it of suspicious firearms purchases.

On Oct. 1, ALERT arrested 37-year-old Misty Kohuch. Police says Kohuch "straw purchased" five firearms since July, including one the morning she was arrested.

ALERT describes straw purchasing as someone with a Possession and Acquisition Licence (PAL) buying a firearm for someone who can't, or does not want to, buy it legally.

Concerned Kohuch would sell the latest firearm, police arrested her in a traffic stop where they also seized cocaine and fentanyl, ALERT said.

“None of the other handguns have been accounted for, and who is in possession of those handguns should prompt concern from the community,” ALERT Insp. Sean Boser said.

Kohuch is facing eight firearm and drug charges, including trafficking.