EDMONTON -- The police watchdog is investigating an arrest that left an officer and woman injured in Calling Lake, Alta., last week.

Mounties were called to a home on Oct. 21 at 3 p.m. where a 29-year-old woman was intoxicated and “acting strangely.”

An officer attempted to arrest the woman after the situation escalated. There was a confrontation, force was used, and both were injured, the RCMP said.

The woman is in an Edmonton hospital in stable condition, police said.

ASIRT is investigating the arrest.