

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The teenager on trial for the deaths of two Edmonton convenience store employees was “a little upset” following the 2015 fatal robberies, police witnesses said Tuesday.

The unnamed minor is one of three accused in the deaths of Karanpal Bhangu and Ricky Massin Cenabre.

On Monday, the youth pleaded guilty to a number of charges including manslaughter, disguise with intent, and robbery with a prohibited restricted firearm. He pleaded not guilty to one charge of first-degree murder.

On Tuesday, the Crown called several EPS officers as witnesses to testify about their role in the pursuit and arrests on December 15, 2015.

That morning, police received a panic call around 3:30 a.m. from a Mac’s store located at 32 Avenue and 82 Street. There, Bhangu was found shot and rushed to hospital, where he later died. Police received a second call around 15 minutes later about an injured clerk at a second Mac’s store, at 108 Street and 61 Avenue. Cenabre was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later told CTV Edmonton that officers then fanned out to check on other Mac’s locations. In the process, southwest division members noticed a vehicle in the Callingwood area matching the suspect’s description. It fled when officers approached, leading a car chase on eastbound Whitemud Drive. It collided with a barrier under the Terwilliger overpass, where the suspects were arrested.

Tuesday, EPS members described taking the three suspects to the downtown headquarters.

The teenager, then just 13 years old, had a cell phone, $10, and cigarettes in his pocket.

One officer said he was “sombre, quiet, and a little upset.”

The defence did not call any evidence or witnesses.

Court was adjourned until Wednesday afternoon.

With files from Dan Grummett