EDMONTON -- CTV News obtained video of the theft of the truck involved in a number of crashes on Jasper Avenue Friday night.

The stolen truck hit at least six vehicles as it headed west on Jasper Avenue before it came to a stop on 109 Street, the Edmonton Police Service told CTV News on Monday.

"As she travelled west along Jasper Ave, the suspect allegedly ignored multiple red lights, did not stop for traffic and drove left of centre through heavy rush hour vehicle traffic and dense pedestrian traffic," EPS said.

Dina Goertzen was headed north on 109 Street when the truck hit her vehicle at Jasper Avenue.

"It comes and it hits you and the car spins a little bit," she told CTV News on Friday.

"I thought they were going to have to get the Jaws of Life to get her out."

The drivers and passengers involved sustained minor injuries and no one was taken to hospital, EPS added.

'GOOD THING I CALLED RIGHT AWAY'

Dean Lealand witnessed the woman he says eventually stole the truck yelling at customers on a patio and ripping flowers out, so he called 911.

"She stopped the cart in front of the truck, dropped the flowers on the ground, then I watched her go to the door. That's when I told the guy on 911, 'Oh no, she's trying to get into the car.'

"She locked the door, gave me the finger and drove away."

Lealand wonders what would have happened if he hadn't called 911 right away.

"There's full patios she could have driven straight into."

Multiple charges are pending against the female driver, including theft of vehicle, dangerous driving and criminal hit and run.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Ryan Harding