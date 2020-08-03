Advertisement
Oilers 50/50 jackpot tops $3M
EDMONTON -- One lucky Oilers fan is a millionaire after Monday's 50/50 draw.
The jackpot was $3.2 million, and the winner will take home more than $1.6 million.
The winner has three business days to come forward and claim their prize.
The Oilers hadn’t even hit ice on Monday when the 50/50 jackpot grew above $2 million. Alberta changed the rules to make 50/50 tickets available for residents online to help support charities that benefit through the sale of the tickets.
Ticket sales start a 9 a.m. on Oilers game days, and end at 10:30 p.m. local time the same day.
The service proved so popular that the website was often unavailable.
The jackpot for the Aug. 1 game was $762,550 with the winner taking home $381,275.