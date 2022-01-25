Oilers 50/50 to support frontline health-care workers in Alberta

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) will pledge its net proceeds from the upcoming 50/50 raffle to help support frontline health-care workers in Alberta.

On Tuesday, the Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation and the EOCF announced additional support to address the “emergent” needs of hospital staff.

This is the second time the EOCF has donated funds to Operation Frontline Impact – an organization made up of 39 hospital foundations across the province.

The raffle will run from Tuesday to Thursday when the Oilers play the Vancouver Canucks and the Nashville Predators.

“We encourage all Albertans to get your 50/50 tickets and help support the people who have sacrificed so much to support us throughout this pandemic,” Corey Smith, Board Chair for the EOCF, said.

According to the release, the funds raised will go toward increasing access to mental health and wellness resources for frontline healthcare workers.

“It is this sort of decision that sends a clear signal to Albertans that we will be unrelenting in our effort to help sustain the exhausted staff who have been working extra hours to cover their colleagues and continue providing life-saving care for Albertans,” Sharlene Rutherford, President and CEO of the Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation, added.

Last year, the EOCF donated $2.2 million from the 50/50 draw during the first two games of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the release read.

The raffle is open and will close at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

To buy your tickets, click here.