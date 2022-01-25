Oilers 50/50 to support frontline health-care workers in Alberta
The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) will pledge its net proceeds from the upcoming 50/50 raffle to help support frontline health-care workers in Alberta.
On Tuesday, the Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation and the EOCF announced additional support to address the “emergent” needs of hospital staff.
This is the second time the EOCF has donated funds to Operation Frontline Impact – an organization made up of 39 hospital foundations across the province.
The raffle will run from Tuesday to Thursday when the Oilers play the Vancouver Canucks and the Nashville Predators.
“We encourage all Albertans to get your 50/50 tickets and help support the people who have sacrificed so much to support us throughout this pandemic,” Corey Smith, Board Chair for the EOCF, said.
According to the release, the funds raised will go toward increasing access to mental health and wellness resources for frontline healthcare workers.
“It is this sort of decision that sends a clear signal to Albertans that we will be unrelenting in our effort to help sustain the exhausted staff who have been working extra hours to cover their colleagues and continue providing life-saving care for Albertans,” Sharlene Rutherford, President and CEO of the Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation, added.
Last year, the EOCF donated $2.2 million from the 50/50 draw during the first two games of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the release read.
The raffle is open and will close at 11 p.m. on Thursday.
To buy your tickets, click here.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
LIVE @ 3:30
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prosecutor: Killings of Canadians in Mexico due to gang debt
A prosecutor in Mexico said Tuesday the killing of two Canadians at a Caribbean coast resort last week was motivated by debts between international gangs apparently dedicated to drug and weapons trafficking.
Funds frozen after millions raised for truckers protesting vaccine mandate
Truck drivers protesting against the vaccine mandate at the border have raised more than $4.5 million from donors around the world but the fundraising platform GoFundMe has temporarily stopped organizers from using the money.
Worker absenteeism -- not trucker vaccine mandates -- impacting store shelves: Metro
Vaccine mandates for truckers have raised transportation costs -- but haven't impacted the shipment of goods to stores, the head of one of Canada's largest grocery chains says.
DEVELOPING | B.C. First Nation releasing results of investigation at site of former residential school
A First Nation in British Columbia is expected to release preliminary results today of a geophysical examination at the site of a former residential school.
Canadian border agency issues new scam warning
Scammers posing as Canada Border Services Agency officials are using emails, websites, text messages and telephone calls to ask for money and personal information such as social insurance numbers.
NACI recommends booster shots for immunocompromised children ages 5-11
Children ages 5 to 11 who are 'moderately to severely' immunocompromised should receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Canada's immunization advisory body.
COVID-19 hospitalization linked to later readmission, death: U.K. study
A new study suggests there may be a need for increased monitoring of COVID-19 patients after they're discharged from hospital, with data showing these patients are at a greater risk of readmission and death.
RFK Jr. apologizes after condemnation for Anne Frank comment
Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., apologized Tuesday for suggesting things are worse for people today than they were for Anne Frank, the teenager who died in a Nazi concentration camp after hiding with her family in a secret annex in an Amsterdam house for two years.
Horse and buggy operator killed in crash involving SUV in Huron County, Ont.
One person has died after a crash between a horse and buggy and an SUV in Huron County, Ont. Police say the operator of the horse and buggy was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead.
Calgary
-
Alberta's youth vaccination rate the lowest in Canada
Alberta continues to have the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates for children in the country, despite the surge of Omicron variant cases.
-
GoFundMe withholding $4.5 million from trucker convoy until plan presented
GoFundMe has frozen access to the nearly $4.5 million in funds raised by the trucker convoy now wending its way across the country toward Ottawa in a protest against vaccine mandates.
-
Calgary city council receives Green Line LRT project first quarter report
Calgary city council spent much of Tuesday's meeting discussing the first quarter report of the roughly $5 billion-dollar Green Line LRT project.
Saskatoon
-
Funds frozen after millions raised for truckers protesting vaccine mandate
Truck drivers protesting against the vaccine mandate at the border have raised more than $4.5 million from donors around the world but the fundraising platform GoFundMe has temporarily stopped organizers from using the money.
-
Hazmat crew responds to leaking package at Saskatoon Canada Post depot
The Saskatoon Fire Department's hazardous materials unit responded to the city's Canada Post depot Tuesday morning.
-
'It's a scary thing': Saskatoon Ukrainian community concerned over brewing conflict
Saskatoon's Ukrainian community is closely watching the conflict brewing along the country's border with Russia.
Regina
-
Testimony continues from former doctor accused of sexual assault
Sylvester Ukabam, a former Regina doctor accused of sexually assaulting five female patients, addressed some of the allegations against him from the witness stand on Tuesday.
-
Sask. reports 1,049 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 1,049 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with two more deaths.
-
Sask. premier slams vaccine mandate for truck drivers
On the same day protest convoys rolled through the province's two largest cities, Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe came out against the federal government's new cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truck drivers.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports five new COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday; total of 304 in hospital due to virus
Five more Nova Scotians have died as a result of COVID-19.
-
N.B. reports three more deaths related to COVID-19, 138 in hospital Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
Funds for memorial to 22 mass shooting victims in N.S. shifts to municipal leadership
Funds for a memorial to the victims of Nova Scotia's mass shooting are being shifted to a municipal government trust, while some communities and families have been pursuing their own fundraising efforts.
Toronto
-
Confirmed rabies exposure in Toronto spurs search for unidentified owner and dog
Toronto Public Health (TPH) is looking to identify an owner and their dog that were licked and jumped on by a dog with a confirmed rabies case in early January.
-
'Ontario is closed for business': Concert, theatre organizers face new COVID-19 hurdles
Upcoming concerts headlined by Billie Eilish and Elton John are hanging in the balance as Ontario's plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions hands a tougher set of rules to live shows than other entertainment events.
-
Doug Ford says Ontario close to child-care deal; province is last to strike an agreement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is "very, very close" to a child-care deal with the federal government.
Montreal
-
Quebec restaurant dining rooms can reopen at half capacity on Monday
Quebec will allow small gatherings and restaurants can open at half capacity as of Monday as COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease.
-
Vaccination outweighs risk of myocarditis and other heart issues, cardiologist says
Myocarditis and pericarditis have been observed as a result COVID-19 infections and a side effect of the mRNA vaccines. Studies have shown, however, that the cases are rare and should not dissuade people from getting vaccinated.
-
Quebec invests more than $1 billion in mental health, including $361 million in new money
Junior Health Minister Lionel Carmant announced Tuesday that $1.15 billion will be invested over five years, including $361 million in new money in this area.
Ottawa
-
EXTREME COLD WARNING
EXTREME COLD WARNING | Ottawa could see a -40 wind chill tonight
Environment Canada is predicting temperatures will drop to between -27 C and -34 C Tuesday night, with wind chill values making it feel as cold as -40.
-
Five new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa, hospitalizations surpass 100
Hospitalizations in Ottawa have reached triple digits as the Omicron wave of COVID-19 continues to impact the health care system.
-
Leclerc moving into former Procter & Gamble plant in Brockville
A Canadian food manufacturer is taking over the former Procter & Gamble plant in Brockville, a move officials say says will create more than 200 new jobs.
Kitchener
-
Firefighter airlifted to hospital after fire truck crash in Wellington County, Ont.
A firefighter was airlifted to hospital after a fire truck crash in Wellington County, Ont. on Tuesday morning.
-
Waterloo Region reports 3 new deaths related to COVID-19, 1 new outbreak
The Region of Waterloo confirmed three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the region's total COVID-related death count to 342.
-
Horse and buggy operator killed in crash involving SUV in Huron County, Ont.
One person has died after a crash between a horse and buggy and an SUV in Huron County, Ont. Police say the operator of the horse and buggy was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario teacher who taught anti-Semitic conspiracy theories loses teaching license
A Timmins-area teacher who taught his classes a number of bizarre anti-Jewish conspiracy theories has lost his teaching license.
-
Four charged after drug bust in Sturgeon Falls
Ontario Provincial Police say four people have been charged and $17K in drugs seized after a raid at a home in West Nipissing on Jan. 18.
-
Timmins police searching for dog that attacked woman and baby
Timmins animal control is investigating after a woman and one-year-old were bitten by an aggressive dog while walking in the Schumacher area, police say.
Winnipeg
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations up to 729, six deaths reported in Manitoba Tuesday
COVID-19 hospitalizations are now up to 729, with the deaths of six more Manitobans reported as of Tuesday.
-
Autographed Willie Nelson and Kid Rock guitars stolen from Winnipeg store
One Winnipeg store is missing $2,000 worth of merchandise after two guitars -- one autographed by Willie Nelson and the other by Kid Rock -- were stolen last week.
-
Two Manitobans in the ICU with COVID-19 are under the age of 10
A spokesperson from Shared Health confirmed on Tuesday that there are currently 51 patients in Manitoba’s ICU with COVID-19, including two under the age of 10.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C. First Nation releasing results of investigation at site of former residential school
A First Nation in British Columbia is expected to release preliminary results today of a geophysical examination at the site of a former residential school.
-
Witnesses sought after mom, toddler assaulted by stranger in Surrey
Police are asking witnesses to come forward weeks after a woman and her toddler were allegedly attacked by a stranger in Surrey.
-
Hammer-wielding suspect sought in Chilliwack road rage incident
Mounties in Chilliwack are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect involved in an alleged road rage incident last week.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Water taxi crash injures 4 near Tofino, B.C.
Four people were injured after a water taxi crashed near Tofino, B.C., on Tuesday.
-
Teen charged with murder of Port Alberni man
Port Alberni RCMP say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested for the death of a man in Port Alberni last year.
-
'Personal vendetta': Cattle owner disputes condition of cows seized by SPCA on Vancouver Island
The owner of more than 200 cows that were seized by the SPCA for alleged neglect says the animals were receiving adequate care.