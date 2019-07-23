The Edmonton Oilers have signed Brian Wiseman as an assistant coach.

Wiseman spent seven seasons as an assistant with the University of Michigan men’s hockey team.

The-48-year-old played for the Michigan Wolverines from 1990-94. He also served as an assistant in the AHL, reaching the Calder Cup final in 2010-11.

This will be Wiseman’s second stint under new Oilers’ Head Coach, Dave Tippett, having served as a video coach while the two were with the Dallas Stars back in 2002-03.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.