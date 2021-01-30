Advertisement
Oilers beat Toronto Maple Leafs with overtime goal
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with teammates during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, January 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid scored his second goal of the night 42 seconds into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday.
McDavid, who also had an assist, redirected a pass from Leon Draisaitl off the rush for his seventh goal of the season.
Dominik Kahun and Josh Archibald also scored for Edmonton (4-6-0). Mikko Koskinen stopped 26 shots. Draisaitl and Tyson Barrie each added two assists for the Oilers, who halted a two-game slide.
Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Zach Hyman replied for Toronto (7-2-1), while John Tavares added two assists as the Leafs saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.
Frederik Andersen, who made 27 saves, dropped to 14-1-2 in his career against the Oilers.
The expected offensive fireworks with McDavid, Matthews, Leon Draisaitl and Mitch Marner sharing the ice didn't materialize when the teams split a pair of games in Toronto last week, but the Leafs' 4-3 victory Thursday served as Saturday's undercard.