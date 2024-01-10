Oilers do enough to beat Blackhawks 2-1, extend win streak to 8 games
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl scored goals as the Edmonton Oilers extended their NHL win streak to eight games with a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.
The Oilers also won eight straight from Nov. 24 to Dec. 12. The current streak started Dec. 21 with a 6-3 victory at New Jersey.
“You get into a rhythm,” McDavid said of the run. “You find a way to win. Tonight’s not our best, but we found a way.”
McDavid scored the winner by beating Petr Mrazek on a breakaway 1:32 into the second period. McDavid took Mattias Eckholm’s stretch pass at the Chicago blue line, raced past defenceman Jarred Tinordi and shovelled the puck past the outstretched Mrazek’s right foot for a 2-1 lead. He also extended his point streak to eight games and has 14 points during that stretch.
Chicago’s Jason Dickinson picked up a loose puck and sent a wrist shot past the blocker of Stuart Skinner at 5:52 of the first period to open the scoring. It was his team-leading 14th goal of the season. Skinner stopped the Blackhawks’ other 25 shots.
“I liked our work ethic,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “Other than the start of the second period, we did a good job of countering whatever they threw at us tonight. We were frustrating them, and that’s good for us. We just couldn’t get that second goal.”
Chicago’s lead lasted just over two minutes. Draisaitl scored his 19th goal of the season to square the score, flipping the puck by Mrazek’s blocker at 8:05 of the first.
“It was a weird one, for sure,” Edmonton defenceman Brett Kulak said. “There’s positives and things we knew we could do better. It felt like a tight game all along. It’s a good test of patience. We stayed the course.”
Two Edmonton goals were disallowed. McDavid’s was negated by goaltender interference shortly after his second-period score. Zach Hyman’s goal in the third period was disallowed after a five-minute review determined Draisaitl was offside carrying the puck into the zone.
“If it takes you 15 minutes to determine if it’s offside or not, it probably doesn’t matter,” McDavid joked.
Mrazek made 13 saves.
“For the better part of the game, we were on top of them,” Dickinson said. “We weren’t letting them get their speed going. It helps Petr see shots.”
The injury-riddled Blackhawks had two forwards return to the lineup. Taylor Raddysh (left groin) and Joey Anderson (left shoulder) played right wing on the top two lines after missing five and 10 games respectively.
There is still no timetable for the return of Blackhawks’ star rookie forward Connor Bedard, out since breaking his jaw Friday in New Jersey.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Passenger on plane at Pearson airport opened cabin door, fell to tarmac: Air Canada
Air Canada says it is investigating after a passenger on board a flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door and fell to the tarmac at Pearson airport, sustaining injuries.
Tax breaks you should know about for 2024
It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.
Secret tunnel in NYC synagogue leads to brawl between police and worshippers
A historic Brooklyn synagogue that serves as the centre of an influential Hasidic Jewish movement was trashed this week during an unusual community dispute that began with the discovery of a secret underground tunnel and ended with worshippers brawling with police.
These are the top sources of food poisoning, according to a chef-turned-microbiologist
CTVNews.ca spoke with food safety experts about the meals they approach with extra caution when dining out, and the list is longer than you might expect.
DEVELOPING From wind chills of -55 to 40 cm of snow, weather warnings in place for much of Canada
Weather warnings are in place Wednesday morning for nearly every province and territory in Canada as storm systems bring deep, heavy snow and bone-chilling temperatures coast to coast.
1981-2024 Adan Canto, known for his versatility in roles in 'X-Men' and 'Designated Survivor,' dies at 42
Adan Canto, the Mexican singer and actor best known for his roles in "X-Men: Days of Future Past" and "Agent Game" as well as the TV series "The Cleaning Lady," has died. He was 42.
A legal battle is set to open at the top UN court over an allegation of Israeli genocide in Gaza
A legal battle over whether Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza amounts to genocide opens Thursday at the United Nations' top court with preliminary hearings into South Africa's call for judges to order an immediate suspension of Israel's military actions. Israel stringently denies the genocide allegation.
Sperm whales, humans more alike than you might think: Dalhousie researcher
A new paper from a Dalhousie researcher explores the behaviour of sperm whales and their strong similarities with humans, particularly in how they form ethno-linguistic groups.
Melania Trump's mother has died
Amalija Knavs, the mother of former first lady Melania Trump, has died, Trump posted on her social media accounts.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
City of Calgary reminds residents to bundle up against the cold
More snow is expected for Calgary throughout Wednesday, but city officials say the plunge in temperatures is a much bigger problem for residents.
-
Carbon monoxide leak in northeast Calgary home sends 3 people to hospital
Three people were taken to hospital after a carbon monoxide (CO) leak at a northeast Calgary home on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Security costs climb as threats, intimidation toward mayor, council persist
Calgary's corporate security costs have increased by millions of dollars since 2020 as safety concerns have climbed, with dozens of intimidating remarks directed at the mayor and councillors, including death threats that have prompted police involvement and arrests.
Saskatoon
-
Snowstorm blankets Saskatoon with 15 centimetres
After a winter with little snow, Saskatoon was blanketed with 15 centimetres overnight, according to the city.
-
Sask. oat farmers seek nearly $60 million after buyer voided contracts
A group of 27 oat farmers say they are out millions of dollars after a company voided its contract for gluten free oats.
-
Alberta non-profit contracted to run new shelters in Saskatoon
An Alberta non-profit is stepping in to run new permanent emergency shelters in Saskatoon.
Regina
-
Judge to hear challenge to Saskatchewan law around pronouns in schools
A Saskatchewan judge is to hear a legal challenge over a law that requires parental consent when children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school.
-
Snowfall warnings move to east central Sask. as Alberta clipper moves through
An Alberta clipper system is expected to bring up to 15 centimetres of snow to Yorkton and other areas of east central Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
-
Tax breaks you should know about for 2024
It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.
Atlantic
-
Schools closed across the Maritimes as messy storm moves through the region
A storm system moving from the southern Great Lakes is expected to move through parts of the Maritimes Wednesday with a mix of snow, rain and strong winds.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.
-
Hundreds call for immediate action after Saint John homeless encampment death
A moment of silence was held for Peter ‘Evan’ McArthur in Saint John’s Kings Square on Tuesday night, with about 300 people attending a vigil calling for immediate action on the city’s homelessness problem.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto homeowners to see 10.5 per cent tax bump under Olivia Chow's first proposed budget
The first proposed budget of Mayor Olivia Chow’s tenure includes a 10.5 per cent property tax increase, one of the largest the city has seen in years, as Toronto struggles to make up a persistent deficit.
-
Passenger on plane at Pearson airport opened cabin door, fell to tarmac: Air Canada
Air Canada says it is investigating after a passenger on board a flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door and fell to the tarmac at Pearson airport, sustaining injuries.
-
Elevator broken at Toronto retirement since Christmas could take 2 more weeks to fix
An elevator has been out of order at a Toronto retirement home since Christmas – and it could take another two weeks to fix – leaving dozens of senior residents with only stairs to leave their homes.
Montreal
-
Tens of thousands without power, schools closed as snow pummels Quebec
Tens of thousands of homes are in the dark after 15 cm of snow struck Quebec.
-
Former Montreal Mayor hasn't ruled out running for Quebec Liberal leadership
It seems former Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre hasn't ruled out running for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party.
-
Quebec breast cancer screening program is working: INSPQ
The Quebec breast cancer screening program, launched in 1998 by the Quebec Health Ministry, has resulted in lower mortality rates.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Home prices in Carleton Place drop significantly
Two years ago, newly built townhomes in Carleton Place, Ont. sold for nearly $900,000. Low interest rates were a driving force behind the hefty price tag. Now, the same houses are being relisted at a significantly lower price.
-
Overnight snow, rain wreaks havoc on roads Wednesday morning
Ottawa missed the brunt of a winter storm, but overnight snow switching to rain is causing a messy commute for drivers on Wednesday.
-
School buses running in Ottawa today, buses cancelled across eastern Ontario and Ottawa Valley
School buses are running in Ottawa today, but officials are warning there may be some delays as the cleanup continues from a major winter storm.
Kitchener
-
Six Nations, Ont. man fatally shot in Miami following NFL game
A Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations of the Grand River was shot and killed in Miami Sunday after travelling there to see his favourite team play.
-
Brant County intersection remains closed following crash south of Brantford
A Brant County roadway remains closed Wednesday morning as Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate a collision south of Brantford.
-
Police investigate indecent act in Kitchener
Police are looking for a male they say committed an indecent act in Kitchener on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Tax breaks you should know about for 2024
It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.
-
Passenger on plane at Pearson airport opened cabin door, fell to tarmac: Air Canada
Air Canada says it is investigating after a passenger on board a flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door and fell to the tarmac at Pearson airport, sustaining injuries.
-
Shot fired into home of Barrie family during break-in attempt by several masked suspects
A Barrie family was left shaken and terrified after several masked suspects tried to break into their home while they slept.
Winnipeg
-
'I don't think it's really my fault': Woman facing $100K of fines for fires in vacant home
A Winnipeg woman is facing more than $100,000 worth of fines because of fires in her vacant home.
-
Restaurant looking to make changes after 33 last-minute cancellations over weekend
A Manitoba restaurant is considering measures to prevent last-minute cancellations after dealing with a rash of no-shows over the weekend.
-
Onslaught of snow expected in Manitoba Tuesday night
Upwards of ten centimetres of snow could be on its way to areas of Manitoba Tuesday night.
Vancouver
-
Storm sends massive waves crashing down on Greater Victoria roads
Mother Nature’s power was on full display in Greater Victoria Tuesday, when fierce winds blasted the shoreline and huge waves crashed onto Dallas Road,
-
Arctic air to bring wintry conditions and potential cold weather problems to Metro Vancouver
Dangerously low temperatures sweeping into the Lower Mainland later this week will cause demand for shelter space to surge – and there won't be enough beds for everyone who wants to sleep indoors.
-
Park rangers remove tents, belongings from Oppenheimer Park
Vancouver park rangers, flanked by police, were removing tents and belongings from an encampment Oppenheimer Park in the Downtown Eastside on Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Sooke hit by power outages, school closures and downed trees during Tuesday's storm
Winds were the worry in Sooke on Tuesday, as authorities say the western communities may have faced the eye of this recent winter storm.
-
City of Victoria employee fired for decapitating cougar shot by police
A City of Victoria employee has been fired for decapitating a cougar that was shot dead by police in British Columbia's capital.
-
Extreme winds cancel ferries and classes, knock out power to thousands on Vancouver Island
More than 16,000 hydro customers were without power on Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands Tuesday morning as strong winds ravaged British Columbia's South Coast.