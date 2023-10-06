Oilers' Ekholm, McLeod to miss last preseason game with return dates not yet clear

Most of the team will be there, on the ice Friday night in Edmonton for the Oilers final dress rehearsal of the preseason, with the exception of a big defenceman and a speedy centre.

Mattias Ekholm and Ryan McLeod are both still recovering from injuries, although the latter may have taken the lead in getting back.

"Pretty much 100 per cent now. Just getting back into the rhythm of things," McLeod told reporters Friday morning.

"It's a long season. There's no rush coming back. I want to be as close to 100 per cent as I can be and I'm right there. A couple more days I should be good to go and I'm looking forward to it."

McLeod would only reveal it's a lower-body injury that's kept him out of every game so far.

Fresh off of 23 points in 57 games last year, and a new $2.1 million contract in the offseason, McLeod would seem a lock to centre a third line for the Oilers.

Newcomer Lane Pederson was expected to fill in on Friday, with versatile forward Mattias Janmark centering the fourth line.

As for Ekholm, who's also missed every game with a hip issue, his recovery isn't going the way he expected or would have liked.

"It's been way slower than I thought. I thought I'd be full-on a couple of weeks ago and I haven't been," he said.

Ekholm took morning skate Friday but wasn't confident he'll be ready to play when the regular season starts on Wednesday.

His hip was hurt during offseason training, but he declined to explain exactly what happened.

"I'm trying to do the most I can, of what I can do, obviously," he said of staying engaged while healing.

"I was out here today for a little bit just being around bodies and goalies and pucks. It gets a little, not lonely, but it gets boring for sure. Rehab isn't the most fun."

Ekholm's injury has made space for young defencemen Ben Gleason and Philip Broberg, who have each played five preseason games, contributing two assists. Both were in the lineup again Friday.

Ekholm and Broberg are both from Sweden and the 33-year-old acknowledged he's helping mentor the 22-year-old, whom he may end up playing with on a second pairing.

"I think he's taking steps every day and he reminds me a lot about when I was trying to find my way in this league. It's hard at the start," Ekholm said.

"You just have to come to the point where you figure it out yourself and I think he's really close to doing that."

Up front, head coach Jay Woodcroft said Pederson, Raphael Lavoie, Brad Malone and Adam Erne are all battling for bottom six forward jobs.

The Oilers face off against the Seattle Kraken shortly after 7 p.m. Friday. Their regular season starts Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks.