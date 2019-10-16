Oilers find young fan who sent Ryan Nugent-Hopkins his hockey card
Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019 11:58AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 16, 2019 9:26PM MDT
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers have tracked down the young fan that sent a letter and hockey card to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.
Axel Tripard, a 10-year-old boy from Carp, Ont., sent letters to his favourite hockey players while in daycare this summer.
“We got him the envelopes, and he had the task of finding the addresses, writing them out, and going in the post office, picking up his stamps,” said his mom Melanie Matthews.
“We didn’t really know where he was sending them.”
Axel’s favourite teams are the Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks.
Matthews says the family saw the story about Axel’s letter on the news.
“We just could not believe it, then we saw the picture of his letter with the hockey card, and we knew it was his writing right away,” said Matthews.
“We were all like really excited about it. He had been kind of wondering if he was ever going to get his card back. We were really pumped about it.”
Matthews says Axel loves hockey, and plays pee wee hockey in his hometown.
“Every morning before he goes to school he watches all the highlights of all the games, and he just loves hockey. He’s so passionate about it, he just loves it.”
At the time of the interview with CTV News Edmonton, the family was waiting to hear back from the Oilers.
With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Matt Woodman.