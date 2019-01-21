

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Goaltender Mikko Koskinen has signed a three-year extension with the Edmonton Oilers.

Koskinen, 30, will make an average of $4.5 million per season. His deal was set to expire at the end of the season.

Cam Talbot—who is currently making $4.1 million—is set to become an unrestricted free agent in July.

My understanding is the Oilers spoke to Talbot about the Koskinen extension a couple of days ago. Didn’t want him blindsided. I suspect Talbot will be willing to accept a trade anywhere at this stage. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 21, 2019

Koskinen signed with the Oilers ahead of the 2018-19. The Finnish goaltender leads the team in wins with 14 wins and three shutouts.

The Oilers also announced Ty Rattie and Ryan Spooner had been placed on waivers.

The roster moves come after a tough weekend for the Oilers. The team held a meeting on Monday morning after losing twice at home—5-2 to Calgary and 7-4 to Carolina.

“We understand the fans are frustrated,” Connor McDavid said. “We expect better out of ourselves and they obviously expect better of us.”

Despite the back to back losses, the Oilers remain three points out of a playoff spot.

Edmonton hosts Detroit Tuesday night before the All-Star break.