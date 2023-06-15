Oilers' Kane helps Edmonton girl battling cancer make some bucket-list memories

An eight-year-old Edmonton girl who is battling brain cancer checked several items off her bucket list Thursday, with some help from rugged Oilers’ forward Evander Kane.

Cecily Eklund "stole a car," rode on a racetrack and drove a go-kart at Strawberry Creek Raceway, about 80 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

She and Kane have formed a friendship and often get together at hockey games. Last week they met up at Commonwealth Stadium for the Elks home opener.

“We see each other probably on a weekly basis, I would say, whether it's her over at my house or at fun activities like this," Kane said. "Cecily is a very special girl and she deserves quite a bit."

"For everybody involved in setting this up for her – whether it's stealing the cars, racing the cars, or doing some of the activities that I'm not even sure if she knows about yet – it should be a lot of fun."

Cecily's mom Cathy was watching from pit lane. She said her daughter has now raised more than $175,000 for the Ben Stelter Sund.

“When you have a child who really likes to give back, it’s really rewarding watching them give back. But when you get to see them do things that mean a lot to them it’s absolutely wonderful,” she said.

The day was made possible with help from Pro Circuit Racing, ROTA Exclusive and Horsepower for Hope.

“I think it's important to be able to get away from the noise and from the things going on in life for anybody," said Keiran Klotz from ROTA Exclusive.

"Especially for a family that’s going through something as traumatic and difficult as fighting cancer."

Cathy said she and Cecily were very grateful for the support of the "amazing, tight-knit community" in Edmonton that helps kids with serious medical conditions.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Marek Tkach

Cecily Eklund prepares to drive a go-kart at Strawberry Creek Raceway near Thorsby, Alta., on June 15, 2023. (Marek Tkach/CTV News Edmonton)