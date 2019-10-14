The Oilers' win streak ended Monday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Edmonton lost 3-1 against Chicago.

Down 2-0 late in the third period, James Neal scored his sixth power play marker with a little over two minutes to play, for a total of eight goals on the season eclipsing last year’s total of seven with the Calgary Flames.

Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins picked up an assist on the play.

But any hope of a comeback was spoiled by an empty net goal from Chicago’s Brandon Saad with just 33 seconds left in the game.

Mike Smith made 32 saves in the loss.

The Oilers play the Philadelphia Flyers Wednesday evening.