Oilers' McDavid expected to return Monday night: TSN

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid is expected to play Monday night against the San Jose Sharks, TSN has reported.

The Oilers captain missed three games with a lower-body injury: a win against Vegas and back-to-back weekend losses to Arizona and Vancouver.

McDavid has 31 goals and 99 assists in 74 games so far this season.

He skated with Adam Henrique and Zach Hyman Monday morning, Ryan Rishaug reported.

The Oilers host the Sharks at 7:30 p.m. before they visit Arizona and Colorado to finish the regular season.