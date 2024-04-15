EDMONTON
Edmonton

Oilers' McDavid expected to return Monday night: TSN

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Tuesday March 19, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Tuesday March 19, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid is expected to play Monday night against the San Jose Sharks, TSN has reported.

The Oilers captain missed three games with a lower-body injury: a win against Vegas and back-to-back weekend losses to Arizona and Vancouver.

McDavid has 31 goals and 99 assists in 74 games so far this season.

He skated with Adam Henrique and Zach Hyman Monday morning, Ryan Rishaug reported.

The Oilers host the Sharks at 7:30 p.m. before they visit Arizona and Colorado to finish the regular season.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.

Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in U.K.

Prince Harry's fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.

A look inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive

The National Capital Commission is providing a glimpse inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive, more than a year after the heritage building along the Ottawa River was closed.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Calgary

Lethbridge

Saskatoon

Regina

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News