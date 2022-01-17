Oilers netminder Skinner placed in COVID-19 protocol

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner is the latest member of the team to be placed in the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol.

Skinner, 23, was recalled last week with starter Mike Smith still nursing a thumb injury.

He started the team’s game on Saturday night, a 6-4 defeat to the Ottawa Senators where the Oilers allowed five goals in the third period.

Skinner has four wins, six losses and a .907 save percentage so far this season.

Other Oilers to have been placed in COVID-19 protocol in recent weeks include Connor McDavid, Darnell Nurse, Kailer Yamamoto among others.

The Oilers have now lost 12 of their last 14 games and the team has fallen out of a playoff spot.

The Oilers don’t return to the ice until Thursday night when they host the NHL’s highest-scoring team, the Florida Panthers, who enter tomorrow night’s game against Calgary on a four-game win streak.

With Skinner out and Smith questionable to play, veteran Mikko Koskinen is likely to start against the Panthers on Thursday, but hasn’t won any of his last six starts dating back to Dec. 1.