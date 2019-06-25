The future of the Edmonton Oilers' blue line was on the ice together Tuesday.

The Oilers have drafted defencemen in back-to-back first rounds with Evan Bouchard (tenth) in 2018 and Philip Broberg (eighth) in 2019.

Bouchard—who played seven games in the NHL last season before he was sent down to the minors—sees a bright future for Broberg.

"He's a great guy," Bouchard said. "He's obviously a great player. He's going to have a really important role for this team for years to come."

Oilers 2019-20 schedule

The Oilers will open next season with a two-game homestand against the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 2.

The Stanley Cup champions St. Louis Blues are in Edmonton on Nov. 6 and the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens are coming to Rogers Place on Dec. 14 and 21, respectively.

The Oilers will face the Calgary Flames five times.