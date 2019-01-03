

CTV Edmonton





Police say a woman who died in west Edmonton last week was shot to death. Court documents identify the woman as Wenlan Bu, 49.

The shooting happened around 8:50 a.m. on December 28 at a home in the area of Breckenridge Drive and 214 Street. Police say the woman was alive when they arrived on scene, but died shortly after.

Wen Zhou Zhang, 53, turned himself into police shortly after the shooting, and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police say the death is a case of domestic violence, but they have chosen not to release the victim’s name. A local advocate for women’s rights says in domestic violence-related homicides, the victim’s name should be made public.

“Everybody in the neighbourhood likely knows anyways, family know, the media are able to get the names through property records, so why is it all of a sudden, you know, we're not releasing the name to the public,” said Jan Reimer of the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters. “From the conversations with shelter directors around the province, there was a very strong view that domestic homicide victims should not be named.”

Neighbours tell CTV News that the couple has an adult daughter. Zhang is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Friday.