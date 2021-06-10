Advertisement
Oilers sign forward Devin Shore to two-year contract extension
Edmonton Oilers' Devin Shore (14) celebrates his game winning goal against the Ottawa Senators during third period NHL action in Ottawa on Thursday, April 8, 2021 (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press).
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Devin Shore to a two-year contract extension with an annual average value of US$850,000.
The club made the announcement on Wednesday.
The Ajax, Ont., native originally joined the club on a professional try-out (PTO) just prior to training camp in January before going on to sign a one-year, two-way deal worth $700,000 for the 2020-21 season.
Shore appeared in 38 regular-season games and produced five goals and nine points. He also dressed for a pair of playoff games against Winnipeg and recorded one assist.
The 26-year-old Shore was selected 61st overall in the 2012 draft by the Dallas Stars.
He has also played for Anaheim (2018-2020) and Columbus (2020), and has 44 goals and 115 points in 326 career games.