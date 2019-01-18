The Edmonton Oilers will host Hockey Talks night on Jan. 20.

It’s the seventh year the Oilers have taken part in the initiative that raises awareness about mental health and encourages people to talk about it.

“The Mental Health Foundation has been fortunate to receive support from the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation in the past, and admires their ongoing commitment to mental health for our community,” said Mark Korthuis, president and CEO of the Mental Health Foundation.

The foundation, along with representatives from the Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation will have booths set up on the concourse during the game with mental health resources and information about the new Access 24/7 program.

“Everyone is affected by mental illness in some way, whether individually or through a loved one. Promoting the Access 24/7 initiative through Hockey Talks means more Edmontonians will have the tools they need to find the right help for them at the right time,” said Korthuis.

Access 24/7 will give people a single point of contact for various addiction and mental health services. The centre, located in Anderson Hall at 10959 102 street is slated to open next month.

“Access 24/7 is an amazing initiative that will benefit so many people in our community and we are proud to help spread the word through our Hockey Talks night,” said Natalie Minckler, Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation executive director.

“Increasing the dialogue around mental health issues can make a real impact by helping decrease the stigma of mental illness and increasing awareness for the treatment and resources that are available,” Minckler added.

During the game players will wear Hockey Talks decals on their helmets and t-shirts in their pre and post-game interviews.

The Oilers are one of 12 NHL teams participating in the initiative.