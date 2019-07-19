The Edmonton Oilers confirmed Friday night that the team has traded forward Milan Lucic to the Calgary Flames along with a conditional third-round pick in exchange for forward James Neal.

TRADE �� The #Oilers have acquired forward James Neal from the @NHLFlames in exchange for forward Milan Lucic & a conditional third-round pick in 2020. pic.twitter.com/xjbkYEOrcT — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 19, 2019

Lucic, 31, signed a seven-year, $42-million contract in 2016. He scored 16 goals in 161 games for the Oilers.

Neal, also 31, is entering his second year of a five-year, $28-million contract. Neil scored seven goals in his lone season in Calgary. Despite the poor numbers, TSN 1260's Jason Gregor thinks the Oilers won the trade.

"This guy is a legit 24-25 goal scorer," Gregor said about Neal. "Yes, last year wasn’t good in Calgary…so I think Edmonton looks at that as a one-off."

On Lucic, Gregor said: "Clearly he had no confidence in Edmonton, there's no doubt…Calgary makes this trade, from what I'm hearing, because they wanted a little more grit in their game and they feel Lucic can contribute something."