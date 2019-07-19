Oilers trade Milan Lucic, conditional draft pick to Flames for James Neal
Published Friday, July 19, 2019 1:50PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, July 19, 2019 6:48PM MDT
The Edmonton Oilers confirmed Friday night that the team has traded forward Milan Lucic to the Calgary Flames along with a conditional third-round pick in exchange for forward James Neal.
Lucic, 31, signed a seven-year, $42-million contract in 2016. He scored 16 goals in 161 games for the Oilers.
Neal, also 31, is entering his second year of a five-year, $28-million contract. Neil scored seven goals in his lone season in Calgary. Despite the poor numbers, TSN 1260's Jason Gregor thinks the Oilers won the trade.
"This guy is a legit 24-25 goal scorer," Gregor said about Neal. "Yes, last year wasn’t good in Calgary…so I think Edmonton looks at that as a one-off."
On Lucic, Gregor said: "Clearly he had no confidence in Edmonton, there's no doubt…Calgary makes this trade, from what I'm hearing, because they wanted a little more grit in their game and they feel Lucic can contribute something."