EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers training camp will open on July 10, the team announced Thursday after the National Hockey League and the players union reached an agreement on the date.

The league says the camps are contingent on "provided that medical and safety conditions allow and the parties have reached an overall agreement on resuming play."

The length of the training camps is undetermined pending the NHL's decision on when it will return to play.

The club opened its arena for voluntary, small-group training on Monday as the NHL moved to phase 2 of its return-to-play protocol.

Players across the league have the option to work out at their home facilities – depending on availability – beginning this week under strict health and safety guidelines, though they may also continue to train where they're currently located.

The league – which recently unveiled its 24-team, return-to-play plan to resume the 2019-20 season this summer – was forced to pause its schedule March 12.

The next step in the NHL's four-phase plan following training camps would see the league resume play later in July or early August.



The league has said it will select two hub cities to host 12 teams each if it gets approval from health and government officials.

Edmonton, along with Vancouver and Toronto, are among 10 cities vying to serve as hubs, but unless the Canadian government alters its mandatory 14-day quarantine for all international travellers, both will be located in the United States.

With files from the Canadian Press