'Once is too many times': Education assistants facing rising violence in classrooms
A former educational assistant is calling attention to the rising violence in Alberta's classrooms.
Mandy Lamoureux is the president of Cupe Local 3550, a union representing around 3,000 educational support staff from the Edmonton Public School Board (EPSB).
At the union's most recent board meeting, Lamoureux donned the full personal protective equipment (PPE) she needed when she worked with students with complex needs.
"I would have to wear these arm guards to protect my skin from punctures when bit," she said. "I would also put on some gloves to protect my hands from bodily fluids, and I would wear a surgical gown to protect my clothes, because he would sometimes smear bodily fluids onto me.
"And I would wear a face shield to protect my face from spit or punches, scratches or him trying to grab at my face."
Lamoureux said the union gets calls daily from educational assistants (EAs) wanting better protection at work.
In 2023, the United Conservative Party created the classroom complexity grant, with $126 million over three years for public and private schools to support students with cognitive, social and emotional needs.
However, it's up to school boards to determine how that money is spent, and Lamoureaux said not every school is willing or able to provide the needed gear.
"Each principal decides on what is purchased for their staff, and so some education assistants have asked for certain PPE and weren't able to get access to it, citing budget cuts," she added.
'It takes a toll'
According to Lamoureux, Edmonton public schools have seen an "astronomical" increase in violence.
Where incidents against staff used to occur once or twice a week, Lamoureux says staff now deal with attacks almost daily.
Records show staff are being pinched, punched, kicked and head butted. Concussions are a serious concern, she said, and some staff are on long-term disability due to injuries from students.
"Not to mention just the physical injuries, the mental injury as well," Lamoureux added. "It takes a toll on a person to be physically assaulted every day … Once it's too many times and staff are talking about it happening all day long."
A log detailing acts of violence from students at an Edmonton school, showing almost daily incidents including punching and biting. (Nicole Lampa/CTV News Edmonton)The violence is also affecting teachers and other children.
A recent survey by the Alberta Teachers' Association (ATA) found that one in two teachers have encountered bullying or violence at school, and half of teachers felt uncomfortable with their ability to de-escalate such confrontations.
"I spent a couple hours with an educational assistant on the phone, because another student was choking another student, and she was worried that she wasn't going to be able to release the grip, and then she could have had a death on her hands.
"And that's a serious concern. And so she's traumatized from that," Lamoureux said.
- Aggression in classrooms on the rise: Alberta Teachers' Association
- 'The need is clear': Hair salon raising funds for new K-6 school for kids with autism
In Quebec, where Lamoureux worked formerly, school boards employ specially trained education technicians who create individualized safety plans for students with complex needs.
There is no such program in Alberta, but Lamoureux is hoping to work with EPSB to bring something similar to local schools.
"When everyone is on the same page, and everyone understands why someone is having a behaviour, you're better to implement strategies to help that student regulate, and to eliminate the behaviour," she added.
In a statement, EPSB said engagement with Cupe 3550 and other groups was ongoing, but no other details were given.
"We continue to work together to take steps, explore and address concerns raised and support all staff in a safe working environment," the statement read in part.
Early intervention
One mother, who is not being identified to protect her child's identity, said her six-year-old son with autism can be aggressive.
Recently, he bit an EA and a school bus driver.
"I was called to the school and was told that he would have been suspended if he had been older," she said. "And I don't think that that was a suitable punishment, if you want to even call it that, for a child that's six, nonverbal and autistic."
While her son receives several types of therapy outside of school, she wants to see educators empowered with the right tools and training to help her child, who doesn't understand that biting is wrong.
"It's a safety issue, as well as it helps cope with everything that's going on," the mother said. "Some children, if they don't have these things early on, it gets worse as they get older."
"The older they get, the harder it is to break a habit," Lamoureux said.
According to Lamoureux, the Program Unit Funding (PUF) grant used to support early education for children with developmental disabilities. However, funding was cut in 2020, removing eligibility for Kindergarten-aged kids.
- Alberta teachers call for education bump as per-student spending drops again
- 'Last place' Alberta education funding shortchanges public school students: teachers' union
"We're now seeing the fallout from that," she added. "A lot of our incidents that we're hearing about from our schools are in Grade 2, 3, that's where the program was cut a few years ago."
Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said the 2024 budget includes $26 million over three years to support enrollment into the PUF program, with $6 million for 2024-25.
In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, Nicolaides confirmed that funding would be available for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten-aged children.
Alberta was the fastest growing province in Canada last year, and Nicolaides said that rate of growth has put pressure on schools.
"It is evident we are seeing the convergence of a multitude of stressors manifesting in the classroom and school environment: ballooning class sizes, complex needs without supports, massive influx of new students who are unfunded, and mounting mental health needs going unsupported," Support Our Students Alberta said in a statement.A photograph showing a classroom after it was trashed by an aggressive student in 2022. (Photo: Mandy Lamoureux)
Nicolaides said he's aware of the "worrying trends" in aggression in school settings, and he's spoken to the ATA concerning the recent report.
"I am particularly interested to see what we can do to build the skills of our teachers and educational staff to de-escalate and diffuse complex issues," Nicolaides said in a later statement. "I look forward to working collaboratively with the Alberta Teachers Association, school boards and other partners to come-up with the right solutions."
Lamoureaux said EPSB seems open to supplying PPE for EAs. She's optimistic about that, but said more needs to be done soon to reduce the strain on schools and staff from the mounting injuries, trauma and burnout caused by the rising violence at school.
"it's going to come to a point where someone's going to be gravely injured," she added. "So we're really, really concerned about this.
"If there is no change now, it's going to get so much worse, and we don't want it to go to an extreme before it gets better."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Lampa
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Younger brother and sister dead, several injured after vehicle crashes into birthday party in Michigan
A young brother and sister died and 15 people were injured, several seriously, when vehicle driven by a suspected drunken driver crashed into a birthday party Saturday.
Child not secured, mother holding baby on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario, driver facing charges
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a car that was initially stopped for stunt driving on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario had a child and a baby not safely seated Friday evening.
Husband pleads guilty to wife's 2022 murder in Abbotsford: IHIT
A man accused of killing his wife at a home in Abbotsford nearly two years ago has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, authorities announced Saturday.
'The Tortured Poets Department': A track-by-track listener's guide to Taylor Swift’s 31-song double album
Taylor Swift released 'The Tortured Poets Department' on Friday, a 31-track surprise double album.
What's a Barnacle? It's yellow, sticks and screams if you try to pry it off your car
Barnacles, bright yellow devices used to make sure parking scofflaws pay their tickets, could soon be making their way to cities across Canada.
What is capital gains tax? How is it going to affect the economy and the younger generations?
The federal government says its plan to increase taxes on capital gains is aimed at wealthy Canadians to achieve “tax fairness.”
'Once is too many times': Education assistants facing rising violence in classrooms
A former educational assistant is calling attention to the rising violence in Alberta's classrooms.
Vancouver 4-20 celebration and protest a no-show at Sunset Beach amid police crackdown
Cannabis enthusiasts and would-be protesters who went to Vancouver's Sunset Beach expecting a 4-20 festival this year were met instead with fences and police officers.
Donald Trump's 2024 U.S. presidential campaign raised US$15 million in March
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's election campaign reported on Saturday it raised US$15 million in March, a significant increase from the prior month.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Police investigate stabbing in northeast Calgary Saturday evening
One person is in stable condition in hospital after a stabbing in northeast Calgary.
-
'Enough work hasn't yet been done': 42 community association representatives meet with Gondek over rezoning
Dozens of Community Association representatives sat down with Mayor Jyoti Gondek Saturday morning to express their concern about proposed zoning changes.
-
AHS issues boil water advisory for Rocky View County
A boil water advisory was issued Friday night for residences supplied by Salt Box Coulee Waterworks System in Rocky View County.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge gets a new theatre company to showcase city's storytellers
A new theatre group is setting up shop in Lethbridge.
-
Hicks stops 43 shots as Brooks Bandits down Okotoks 4-0 in BCHL series opener
The Okotoks Oilers poured it on Friday night, firing 43 shots at goalie Johnny Hicks, who stopped them all, leading the Brooks Bandits to a 4-0 win.
-
Lethbridge man charged over six incidents where women were approached and solicited
A Lethbridge man has been charged in connection with six different incidents where women were approached and solicited.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon potters gather for pottery exhibition
The Saskatoon Potters Guild is back with their annual spring exhibition.
-
Saskatoon judge to make ruling on evidence in fatal THC-impaired driving case
A Saskatoon Provincial Court judge will determine whether testimony from a woman, charged with impaired driving causing the death of a child, will be used as evidence in her trial.
-
Saskatoon man facing multiple charges after break-in, stolen vehicle
A 34-year-old Saskatoon man is facing multiple charges after a break-and-enter escalated into an armed robbery.
Regina
-
'It's very sad': Regina's Centennial Market being forced to close
Regina's Centennial Market (CM) is being forced to close after an inspection by Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) found the building was not up to code.
-
'Recklessly spending tax dollars': Questions arise over cost of government infrastructure projects
Questions are being asked in the legislature about the significant cost of two major government infrastructure projects.
-
Regina fire crews battle early morning blaze, 22 suites displaced
Fire crews battled an early morning blaze that displaced occupants from 22 suites.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver 4-20 celebration and protest a no-show at Sunset Beach amid police crackdown
Cannabis enthusiasts and would-be protesters who went to Vancouver's Sunset Beach expecting a 4-20 festival this year were met instead with fences and police officers.
-
4 homes damaged, 14 people displaced by Aldergrove fire
Four homes are damaged and 14 people displaced after a fire broke out in an Aldergrove neighbourhood Saturday morning.
-
Husband pleads guilty to wife's 2022 murder in Abbotsford: IHIT
A man accused of killing his wife at a home in Abbotsford nearly two years ago has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, authorities announced Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
EA Sports simulation predicts Vancouver over Boston in 2024 Stanley Cup final
If EA Sports' annual Stanley Cup playoffs simulation is correct, the Vancouver Canucks are about to exorcise a whole lot of demons.
-
Victoria is B.C.'s 'dopest' city, according to Uber Eats
When it comes to delivery dope, B.C.'s capital comes out on top, according to Uber Eats.
-
First Nation solar farm in B.C. expected to save 1.1 million litres of diesel a year
A First Nation in central British Columbia will build what the federal government says will likely be the largest off-grid solar project in Canada.
Toronto
-
Winning $70 million Lotto Max ticket sold in Toronto
A winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in Toronto from last night's draw.
-
What to expect for Toronto Maple Leafs playoffs against Boston Bruins
The next chapter of the Toronto Maple Leafs rivalry with the Boston Bruins is set to unfold on Saturday night.
-
Nurse OT winner breaks Montreal hearts as Toronto wins PWHL 'Duel at the Top'
Toronto's Sarah Nurse broke Montreal hearts 13 seconds into overtime in front of a record-setting PWHL crowd at the Bell Centre.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman loses close to $25,000 in crypto platform scam
A Montreal woman says she lost close to $25,000 on a fake crypto trading platform she thought was developed by Elon Musk, highlighting the dangers of online scams, which are becoming more and more sophisticated.
-
Nurse OT winner breaks Montreal hearts as Toronto wins PWHL 'Duel at the Top'
Toronto's Sarah Nurse broke Montreal hearts 13 seconds into overtime in front of a record-setting PWHL crowd at the Bell Centre.
-
Situation improving in Montreal's Village, but problems persist
Members of the community in Montreal's Village neighbourhood say they've seen some improvements to local security and cleanliness, but argue Quebec needs to do more to support vulnerable people in the area.
Atlantic
-
Wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man dies months after exoneration
A wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man who spent decades trying to clear his name before being declared innocent by a judge in January has died at the age of 80.
-
Nova Scotia justice minister resigns following domestic violence comments
Nova Scotia Justice Minister Brad Johns has resigned, according to a short statement from Premier Tim Houston on Friday evening.
-
N.B. public safety minister defends new jail after costs more than double to $66 million
The New Brunswick government says cost estimates for the new jail in Grand Lake, which have more than doubled, won’t derail the $66 million project.
Winnipeg
-
'Go Jets go!': Winnipeg fans, businesses gear up for whiteout parties as Jets embark on playoff run
On Sunday, the Jets will face off against the Avalanche as thousands of fans flood Donald Street in downtown Winnipeg for the first Whiteout Party of the year.
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspects in two-year homicide investigation
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a two-year-old homicide.
-
Brandon man facing charges after attempting to stab police officer
A 34-year-old man from Brandon, Man. is facing a number of charges after police said he attempted to stab an officer Friday evening.
Ottawa
-
Hundreds line up for return of Golden Palace half-price egg roll event
Ottawa's oldest Chinese restaurant is serving up its famous egg rolls for half-price again.
-
Former Sens VP Jeff Kyle, instrumental in bringing team to Ottawa, dies at 62
Many in Ottawa are mourning the loss of community builder and business leader Jeff Kyle, who played an instrumental part in bringing the Ottawa Senators to the capital.
-
Manor Park shooting leaves man dead, Ottawa police investigating
The Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening on Birch Avenue.
Northern Ontario
-
Flood warnings issued for Lake Nipissing shoreline
The North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry have issued Flood warnings for the Lake Nipissing shoreline.
-
Winning $70 million Lotto Max ticket sold in Toronto
A winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in Toronto from last night's draw.
-
Vicious attack on a dog ends with charges for northern Ont. suspect
Police in Sault Ste. Marie charged a 22-year-old man with animal cruelty following an attack on a dog Thursday morning.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County LifeLabs employees protest over wage disparity
LifeLabs workers in Barrie joined others from across the region on Saturday in protesting ahead of a looming strike deadline.
-
Charges laid in early morning crash on Highway 400
A man from Barrie is facing a slew of charges after an early morning crash on Highway 400 near Innisfil.
-
MacLaren Art Centre annual gala marked with special performance
Donors and attendees of an annual gala at the MacLaren Art Centre were treated to a special performance Saturday evening.
Kitchener
-
Suspect wanted on 25 charges as part of stolen vehicle investigation in southwestern Ontario
Waterloo regional police are looking for a woman after they recovered nine stolen vehicles and laid more than 50 charges in connection to a fraud investigation.
-
Conestoga College and John Tibbits named in defamation lawsuit
Conestoga College and its president John Tibbits have been named in a defamation lawsuit.
-
'We have the right to housing': Community volunteers unite to build sand bag homes in Kitchener's Tent City
It was a chilly Saturday in April at Kitchener’s Tent City but that didn’t stopping Donald Lacasse from building shelters.
London
-
Early morning shooting under investigation by London police 'sounded like a shotgun or rifle,' says neighbour
Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound just before 5 a.m. Saturday in a northwest London neighbourhood.
-
Earth Fest brings climate activists and nature lovers together
Ahead of Earth Day, various community groups banded together to clean up garbage in parks and along the banks of the Thames River.
-
ICYMI
ICYMI CTV News London's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Windsor
-
Detroit River marine training boosts cooperation and preparedness, say commanders
Sailors from the Royal Canadian Naval Reserve are conducting exercises on the river alongside various emergency service groups this weekend, aiming to respond effectively in a coordinated manner to water emergencies.
-
More than $400K raised at annual Play For A Cure in LaSalle
The final total is expected to be higher once merchandise, silent auction and raffle sales are also included.
-
ICYMI
ICYMI CTV News Windsor's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.