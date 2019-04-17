

One person has been arrested in connection with a homicide in central Alberta in March.

Joseph Junior Alfred Gallant, 45, was found at a home in the Mountainview area on March 29, 2019 with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he died.

Arrest warrants were issued for Quentin Lee Strawberry, 37, and Jennifer Lee Caswell, 37, for second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.

On Wednesday, police issued an update that Strawberry had been arrested.

Caswell is still at large. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-345-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.