One person is dead after an early morning house fire in northeast Edmonton.

Flames and heavy smoke were reported by neighbours shortly after 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning at 7608 157 Ave.

"Crews responded and were here within five minutes," District Chief Rob Garth with Edmonton Fire Rescue said on scene.

He could not confirm if the deceased individual was male or female.

The fire was brought under control by 3:45 a.m. Fire crews, fire investigators, EMS and police are all on scene.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, no other injuries were reported and no other homes were damaged.

More details to come…