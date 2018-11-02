A woman died in a head-on collision on a highway north of Slave Lake Friday night.

The crash happened on Highway 88, 40 kilometres north of Slave Lake, at approximately 6:40 p.m.

RCMP said a northbound pickup truck and a southbound semi- tractor trailer collided head on. The woman, a passenger in the pickup, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-tractor trailer was not injured, police said.

Highway 88 is currently reduced to one lane as crews clear the crash.

RCMP said there were reports of slush and light snowfall on the highway at the time of the collision. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors, police said.