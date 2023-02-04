One killed in police confrontation at Cold Lake First Nation

A 45-year-old man was killed in a "confrontation" with RCMP officers responding to a firearms complaint Saturday morning at a northeast Alberta First Nation.

According to Mounties, officers were dispatched to a home in Cold Lake First Nation minutes before 7:50 a.m.

"Upon arrival, officers contained the residence and attempted to make contact with the suspect," RCMP said in an evening statement. "A confrontation occurred between the suspect and officers, resulting in at least one officer discharging a firearm."

Once police entered the home, they found the man had died. Investigators also recovered firearms, RCMP added.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has taken over the investigation into the fatal shooting.

No further information was available from police.