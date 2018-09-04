While thousands of students in the Edmonton-area started off their school year Tuesday morning, students at a Beaumont school began another week of summer holiday, as their school was still under construction.

Students at École J.E. Lapointe School will head to class on Monday, September 10.

School officials said weather and unforeseen events had meant contractors would have to remain on site to put the finishing touches on the school, and staff needed some extra time to prepare for the school year.

When classes start Monday, the school will have four new permanent classrooms, six new modular classrooms, 600 new lockers, solar panels on the roof, hardwood flooring in the new gymnasium, with bleachers to come, and new sidewalks.

Officials said older modular classrooms are being phased out, and the new gym is expected to be finished in October.

The town is expected to repave the road in front of the school in mid-September, and the school’s parking lot is expected to be completed in mid-October.

Parents are advised to pick up and drop off their children using the south portion of the Ken Nichol Rec Centre.

Despite the one week delay, the school said there is enough time in the school year to complete the required instructional hours for students.

School staff are back in the office starting Tuesday, September 4.