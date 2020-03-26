EDMONTON -- EPCOR is reminding Edmontonians that cleaning wipes and paper towel cannot be flushed down the toilet.

"There are many that claim to be flushable, but they are not and they can cause problems in the drainage system," Kelly Struski with EPCOR told CTV News Edmonton. "The best advice is to only flush toilet paper."

Wipes don't break down in water. They act more like a net, catching other things and creating bigger clogs.

They can cause a sewer backup in the service line that runs to your home or create larger problems in the city's drainage system.

Struski says it's an important reminder but that EPCOR isn't experiencing any issues right now.

St. Albert Mayor Cathy Heron said that city is seeing an increase and asked people to dispose of wipes properly.