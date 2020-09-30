EDMONTON -- Orange Shirt Day is being marked in Edmonton and across Canada on Wednesday.

Each year on Sept. 30, people wear orange and learn about the legacy and experiences of First Nations, Métis and Inuit children in residential schools.

The colour orange pays tribute to a piece of clothing one First Nations girl in British Columbia had taken away from her on her first day at a residential school in 1973.

In 2013, Phyllis Webstad turned her experience with having her orange shirt taken away at a residential school into a national movement. #OrangeShirtDay is the result.



Wear orange to recognize residential school survivors & their families and to show support for reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/2CUtjbKt7a — Alberta Government (@YourAlberta) September 30, 2020

Legislation was introduced in House of Commons on Tuesday calling for Sept. 30 to be a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation for all federally-regulated workers.

Creating such a statutory holiday was one of the 94 recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The Liberal government introduced similar legislation in February 2019 but the bill died in the Senate when the last federal election was called.

The last residential school in Canada closed in 1996.

With files from the Canadian Press.