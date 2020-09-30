Advertisement
Orange Shirt Day honours Indigenous children who attended residential schools
Orange Shirt Day is an occasion to commemorate and raise awareness of the experiences of First Nations, Métis and Inuit children in residential schools.
EDMONTON -- Orange Shirt Day is being marked in Edmonton and across Canada on Wednesday.
Each year on Sept. 30, people wear orange and learn about the legacy and experiences of First Nations, Métis and Inuit children in residential schools.
The colour orange pays tribute to a piece of clothing one First Nations girl in British Columbia had taken away from her on her first day at a residential school in 1973.
Legislation was introduced in House of Commons on Tuesday calling for Sept. 30 to be a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation for all federally-regulated workers.
Creating such a statutory holiday was one of the 94 recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
The Liberal government introduced similar legislation in February 2019 but the bill died in the Senate when the last federal election was called.
The last residential school in Canada closed in 1996.
With files from the Canadian Press.