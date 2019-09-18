The panel reviewing supervised consumption sites in Alberta is in Edmonton Wednesday night to get feedback from the public.

The committee, chaired by former Edmonton Police Service Chief Rod Knecht, is studying how supervised consumption sites impact things like crime rates, home values and overdoses.

"We are hearing it is very polarizing," Knecht told CTV News Edmonton. "People are dead set against it and some are extremely, totally for it and then we get everything in between."

There are four consumption sites in Edmonton. As of July, the three public ones located downtown had reversed more than 700 overdoses.

Jason Luan, the associate minister of mental health and addictions, has said existing sites will not be affected.

The UCP government paused funding as its panel reviews proposed sites for Calgary, Red Deer and Medicine Hat.

The meeting is at the Edmonton Inn and Conference Centre and runs until 9 p.m. There is another open house on Thursday.

The panel has already visited other Alberta cities and Edmonton is its last stop.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg