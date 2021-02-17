EDMONTON -- Parks Canada is allowing businesses to use the sidewalk or parking spaces outside their own premises for seating or product display in Jasper this year from April to October.

The Planning and Development Advisory Committee has given temporary approval of commercial uses of eating establishments, retail and equipment rental on the roads and lanes district.

Parks Canada previously confirmed that the 2020 program had been approved at the last minute because it was a COVID-19-reduction matter. With the request for a program in 2021, there was more time to plan so it had to go through the regulatory process.

Steve Young, spokesperson for Jasper National Park, said in an email that site design should consider measures to mitigate impacts to pedestrian safety, accessibility and adjacent uses, while incorporating aesthetic elements reflective of the mountain town character and setting of Jasper.

“To address safety concerns, it is recommended that commercial uses occupy sidewalks, with adjacent parking lanes to be used for rerouting pedestrian flow where insufficient sidewalk space remains.”

Young said proponents are called upon to continue to work with the Municipality of Jasper and the Parks Canada Development Office to refine these design parameters prior to project implementation.

In a Facebook post, the Jasper Park Chamber of Commerce stated it had received a letter of support from Parks Canada to proceed with the extension of patio/retail space use for the 2021 season. The letter includes various comments and recommendations.

“We plan to have a meeting of people involved on Feb. 19,” said Pattie Pavlov, general manager for the Chamber.

Pavlov said the Chamber is working collaboratively with business owners, bylaw officer Neil Jones and chief administrative officer Bill Given with the municipality to look at various recommendations.

“Time is of the essence,” she said.

(Jasper Fitzhugh)