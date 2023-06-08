Part of Yellowhead County evacuated because of wildfire

An evacuation order was issued for an area near the McLeod River in Yellowhead County on Thursday at noon.

CTV News Edmonton has not confirmed how many people were affected by the order, which extends from the river to East Bank Road, south of Township Road 560.

Those in the evacuation zone were told to go immediately to a reception centre at Peers Multiplex with important documents, medication, supplies and pets. They could call 1-833-334-4630 for help.

An area west of the river was put on evacuation alert.

A 19,500-hectare wildfire complex in the area is classified as out of control by Alberta Wildfire.

The firefighting effort consists of firefighters, helicopters and heavy equipment.

The evacuated area is about 160 kilometres west of Edmonton.