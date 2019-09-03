Partial closure at U of A while police investigate break-in
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 12:08PM MDT
Parts of the University of Alberta Law Centre, including the library, have been closed while Edmonton police investigate a possible break-in.
Investigators are looking at CCTV footage to try and determine exactly when the incident occurred. It was reported Tuesday morning but it is believed the break-in may have taken place over the weekend.
According to Edmonton police, there is significant damage to the interior of the Law Centre.
Police continue to canvass the area and no suspect, or suspects, have yet been identified.