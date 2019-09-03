Parts of the University of Alberta Law Centre, including the library, have been closed while Edmonton police investigate a possible break-in.

Police are investigating a possible break-in at the Law Centre. Portions of the building including the law library will be closed until further notice. #UAlberta pic.twitter.com/TG2NDUUEjQ — University of Alberta (@UAlberta) September 3, 2019

Investigators are looking at CCTV footage to try and determine exactly when the incident occurred. It was reported Tuesday morning but it is believed the break-in may have taken place over the weekend.

According to Edmonton police, there is significant damage to the interior of the Law Centre.

Police continue to canvass the area and no suspect, or suspects, have yet been identified.