A streaking stunt that made for one wild show at Saturday’s Professional Bull Riders event has resulted in charges for the nude prankster.

Police were told the man was intoxicated and paying his dues on a bet lost to friends.

In videos posted online, the streaker can be seen running around the sand, shaking his hands to cheers from the crowd. A horse and rider come up behind him and a lasso lands around his torso.

But that’s not the end.

After escaping the rope, he jumps onto the cage in the middle of the arena and then heads for a sideboard, flipping himself over the steel bars and disappearing into the stands.

EPS arrived at the Expo Centre shortly before 9 p.m., later arresting and charging the 31-year-old with public mischief and nudity.