EDMONTON -- Loblaw Companies Ltd. is issuing a recall for President’s Choice brand coleslaw over possible salmonella contamination.

The two coleslaw products in question both have a best before date of Dec. 4 and item codes B318005 and B318006.

The recall is being issued in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and B.C.

Some of the stores President’s Choice products are available at are:

Loblaws

No Frills

Real Canadian Superstore

Extra Foods

Shoppers Drug Mart

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store they were purchased from.

Short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea are possible. Symptoms can develop within 12 to 72 hours of consuming contaminated products and can last around four to seven days.

So far there have been no reported illnesses associated with this product.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency advises anyone who thinks they may be infected to contact a doctor.