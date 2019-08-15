

Dave Mitchell and Diego Romero, CTV News Edmonton





Peace River RCMP are warning employees who handle accounts payable in the area after three Telus clients lost $250,000.

The scammers pretended to be Telus through email addresses with one extra letter, such as @gtelus.net instead of @telus.net, RCMP said.

The clients were emailed and told their bank account was compromised and that their invoice payments would be redirected to a trust bank in Ontario.

Companies in the Peace River area who believe they may have been impacted by the scam are asked to call police at 780-699-5506.