Pedestrian killed, driver charged in Blackfalds collision
Published Wednesday, December 4, 2019 1:23PM MST
(Supplied/RCMP)
EDMONTON -- A 35-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on the side of Highway 2A south of Blackfalds.
Police say the man was struck by a northbound truck on the highway just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 24.
The pedestrian was rushed to hospital in Red Deer and succumbed to his injuries on Monday, according to RCMP.
The driver of the truck, a 73-year-old man, was arrested on scene and has since been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.
A collision analyst examined the crash scene and an RCMP investigation remains underway.