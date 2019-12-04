EDMONTON -- A 35-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on the side of Highway 2A south of Blackfalds.

Police say the man was struck by a northbound truck on the highway just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 24.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital in Red Deer and succumbed to his injuries on Monday, according to RCMP.

The driver of the truck, a 73-year-old man, was arrested on scene and has since been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

A collision analyst examined the crash scene and an RCMP investigation remains underway.